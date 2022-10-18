Springfield Fire Department needs an extra $1 million to reconstruct Fire Station 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is asking the city for money to build another new fire station. There was already a plan to pay for it, but now, the chief says it’s not enough because of inflation.

Voters approved a bond project five years ago to buy new fire trucks, build new fire stations, and hire new firefighters. The city built Fire Station 13 for $3.65 million in 2021.

The city completed the Fire Station 4 rebuild at $3 million a few weeks ago. And Fire Station 14, which has not been built, is estimated to cost $3.9 million. The cost for Fire Station 7 came back at $2.4 million. Because of rising construction costs have gone up, the fire department is asking the city for another million dollars. The chief says a firm came up with that higher number.

“They understand the market well. They work with local contractors and the Springfield contractors association to provide their best guess,” Chief David Pennington says. “It all depends when we go to bid what the market will bare.”

The new estimate is $4.2 million. In November, members of the Springfield City Council will vote yes or no to moving funds left over from the level property tax. The chief says the extra money wouldn’t come from another project. There was some extra money for inflation in the budget, so some of the money will come from there.

The $950,000 coming out of the level property tax fund is what the city council will decide. That tax fund has been around for years, where more than $8 million of our property tax goes yearly.

Since it was renewed five years ago, the money has gone for things like fire stations, police cars, equipment, and stormwater improvements. That current tax doesn’t go away until the last bond payment. That would be 2031.

