Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand.

The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision.

It’s a project being backed by some heavy players, including Ken McClure, the mayor of Springfield.

The development offers apartments, restaurants, and retail. The developer, Mitch Jenkins, owner of Elevation Development Co. says fighting for a yes vote has been a tough fight.

“Ultimately the neighborhood, as much as we’ve wanted and tried to work with them, we have been bullied and intimidated and threatened for four years,” Jenkins says. “To the point that my wife and my daughter won’t even sleep at our house if I’m out of town.”

He says he put four years of work into trying to get this development off the ground. Jenkins says it will bring things Springfield needs: housing and jobs.

He says they’ve tried to work with the Galloway neighborhood for the final concept.

The new development would be seen from the park. Hundreds of trees would be removed as part of the project, but Jenkins says in the plans they included an effort to plant more, and add native plants as well. Jenkins says if the project doesn’t pass, that may not happen with a new buyer.

Wendy Huscher, who has lived near the area being developed for over 30 years says, it’s still a no. But she says it’s just as important for Springfieldians to get out and vote.

“It appears that the city leaders of Springfield that we’ve seen now backing this situation,” Huscher says. “They’re dumping a ton of money into their advertising and there’s a reason for that. It makes me wonder why it bothers them so much to have the citizens’ voices be heard.”

