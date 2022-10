MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has closed part of I-44 near Marshfield.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries.

MoDOT is rerouting eastbound traffic through Missouri 38. Watch for updates.

