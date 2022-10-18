WEDNESDAY: KY3 Job Fair hosts more than 140 businesses looking to hire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Employers are looking for employees to fill many open positions. And if you are looking for a new job, you can head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for the KY3 Job Fair.

More than 140 employers will be at the fairgrounds looking to hire for all positions. There are many industries out ready to meet you and find people ready to work.

This event is an excellent way to network with many businesses, so even if you aren’t looking to start a new job right now, you can meet employers and learn more about their businesses.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

You can bring your resume, but you don’t have to. The Missouri Career Center will be here offering tips on writing a resume and much more. If you want a job sooner rather than later, many employers will have interviews and may even hire on the spot. Parking and admission are free.

There will be interview rooms here at the fairgrounds so employers can get to know you better and see if you’re a good fit for their company.

“Businesses will be interviewing on the spot. We have some interview rooms set up,” said Scott Lygrisse with KY3 sales. “Businesses did hire on the spot at the last job fair, so it’s exciting that you can come out and get hired on the spot at this event.”

It may be hard to believe, but many college students will graduate in just a few short weeks, and if you are one of those college students looking to land your first job, then the KY3 job fair can help you out. There is everything from manufacturing to banking and everything in between. Even if you’re not ready to secure a new job, this event is a great way to get out and network with area businesses.

“If you’re not looking for a job right now, come on out network with all the businesses, get information for, you know, when you are ready, learn about all these businesses that are going to be there,” said Lygrisse. “There are lots of different varieties, and within those businesses, there’s variety and a lot of unique jobs. So come on out, talk to them, learn about the business, and gather information. Get your name out there.”

The Missouri Career Center will offer interview tips and ways to help you land your dream job.

“If you don’t have a resume, don’t worry,” said Lygrisse. “Come on out, talk to all the businesses. The Missouri Career Center will be there to give resume tips and interview tips and give you some information on benefits. So if you don’t have your resume, or if you need to polish it up, come on out. Anyways, we’ll be there out there to help you.”

The KY3 Job fair is happening today from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. If you want to take a look at all the businesses that will be hiring, CLICK HERE.

