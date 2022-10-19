3 injured in Sunrise Beach, Mo. house fire

Gravois Mills Fire Protection District/Morgan County, Mo.
Gravois Mills Fire Protection District/Morgan County, Mo.(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say three people suffered injuries in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach.

It happened late Tuesday night. Gravois Fire Protection District responded to the call. Firefighters had to call for mutual aid immediately.

Firefighters rescued one person inside when crews arrived. Emergency crews transported the victim to CoxHealth’s burn unit in Springfield. Emergency crews treated the other two at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
A crash has closed part of I-44 near Marshfield. (MoDOT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
Donnie Erwin
Search for missing Camden County man continues nearly 9 years after he disappeared

Latest News

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One last cold day!
10.19.22 am fx
10.19.22 am fx
Scott Michael Beasley, 47
CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery
SGF Neighborhood
Housing assessment study will aid Restore SGF’s efforts to revitalize neighborhoods