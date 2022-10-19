3 injured in Sunrise Beach, Mo. house fire

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say three people suffered injuries in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach.

It happened late Tuesday night. Gravois Fire Protection District responded to the call. Firefighters had to call for mutual aid immediately.

Firefighters rescued one person inside when crews arrived. Emergency crews transported the victim to CoxHealth’s burn unit in Springfield. Emergency crews treated the other two at the scene.

