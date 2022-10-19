Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors to oppose proposed Project Labor Agreement mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, along with 18 other governors, have submitted a letter in opposition to a proposed federal rule giving a preference to union construction contracts.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed an executive order which would require Project Labor Agreements for federal construction projects.

According to a news release, this would require federal construction contracts of $35 million or more to have a government-mandated project labor agreement.

“Labor unions have played an important role in our nation’s history, but the government’s role in business is to provide an avenue for success and not a roadblock.” Governor Hutchinson said. “I’m honored to have the support of 18 fellow governors from all corners of our nation as we seek to oppose this rule and support fairness for our states.”

A project labor agreement is a collective bargaining agreement with labor unions that establishes the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project, officials explained.

