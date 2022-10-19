Billboards to be unveiled Wednesday as mothers band together against fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After facing a parent’s worst nightmare and burying their children, a group of mothers is on a mission to spread their message through billboards across the metro.

Their message is to end the fentanyl epidemic.

The group of mothers lost their sons to fentanyl poisoning. Very soon, you will see their sons’ faces on nearby billboards.

The billboards will say, “Any Drug, Anytime, Anyone...” above the faces of local people killed by fentanyl.

There will be three locations for the billboards. One is in Wyandotte County, coming into KCMO.

There will be one in Independence on I-435 at 23rd Street.

The third billboard will be in Clay County, coming into Kansas City, on the Heart of America Bridge.

The organizer of the campaign, Sara Manser, said she hopes you will mentally pause when you pass by them and then take action.

“What I want people to see is our angels,” she said. “I want them to have a conversation when they see our angels and see their faces on there.”

The billboards will be going up on Wednesday morning. We plan to have a crew there to capture the unveiling.

