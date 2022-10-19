CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery
Springfield police say Scott Michael Beasley is also a suspect in a trespassing incident.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted for probation violation on a forgery charge in Greene County. Springfield police say Scott Michael Beasley is also a suspect in a trespassing incident, and two stealing investigations in the city.
The 47-year-old has several tattoos, including a clown face on his left arm. He has skulls with smoke tattooed on his right arm. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward if your tip puts Beasley behind bars.
