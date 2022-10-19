EPA hosting community meeting to discuss environmental concerns in Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - The Environmental Protection Agency wants to hear from Verona residents concerned over air quality from a plant in the city.

The purpose of the session and meeting is to provide an update on EPA’s ongoing community air monitoring efforts and to allow partner agencies to provide updates on their work regarding the BCP Ingredients Inc. facility in Verona. EPA will also provide an update on the Syntex Facility Superfund Site, the boundary of which encompasses the BCP facility. KY3′s Ashley Reynolds recently reported on the air quality concerns regarding the BCP facility. CLICK HERE & WATCH.

“We are following through on our commitment to the city of Verona by bringing together federal, state, and local partners who are vital for protecting public health and the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “EPA and our partner agencies will be available to share information and answer community and individual questions in Verona on Oct. 26.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will hold a Public Availability Session and Community Meeting at the Verona High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting with a presentation at 7 p.m. Following the presentation by the attending agencies, EPA will facilitate a question-and-answer session until 9 p.m.

At the Public Availability Session, representatives from EPA, Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR), Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be available for one-on-one discussions and questions.

The community meeting follows a December 2021 public meeting where EPA provided an update on air pollution and groundwater contamination in Verona. In 2019, EPA held additional meetings with the city of Verona and the general public to inform them about health risks associated with ethylene oxide emissions, and to provide an update on the groundwater investigation at the Syntex Facility Superfund Site.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Public Availability Session: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

(Break from 6:30 to 7 p.m.)

Community Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at:

Verona Senior High School

101 E. Ella Street

Verona, Missouri

