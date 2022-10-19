Expect lane closures on southbound U.S. 65 south Saddlebrooke, Mo. this week

NEAR SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re headed south to Branson this week, you may notice some traffic issues as crews repave part of U.S 65.

The work continues a project that started in April to improve safety and resurface U.S. 65 in Christian and Taney Counties.

This week crews are working to build up the road and pave southbound Route 65 just south of route 176. Drivers can expect alternating left and right lane closures near Saddlebrooke. However, one lane of 65 will be open at all times. MoDOT says there will be electronic message boards near the planned road work to alert drivers to changes in the work schedule.

As crews wrap up resurfacing of the project, they will also be adding turn lanes. Flashing signals and overhead lighting will be turned off and dark at U.S. Route 65 and Christian County Routes A/BB intersection in Saddlebrooke. The resident engineer says the work will happen Wednesday night and wrap up with dirt work Friday.

“The acceleration lanes are going to help folks get up to speed quickly to merge with traffic,” said Jason Evenden, the resident engineer of the MoDOT Branson project office. “It should significantly improve traffic safety. We do have some offset rights that are going in as well. That’ll help protect folks that are going to make a right turn onto a side road.”

Evenden says the $10 million project targets five intersections along the Route 65 corridor. It is scheduled to be done by November 2023.

