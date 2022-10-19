Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar.

The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property.

KY3 News has a crew in Bolivar. Watch for updates.

