Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar.

The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property.

KY3 News has a crew in Bolivar. Watch for updates.

