Housing assessment study will aid Restore SGF’s efforts to revitalize neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is moving forward with plans to improve housing conditions and raise property values across the city.

Efforts to restore neighborhoods within Springfield really got a boost a few years ago when the Restore SGF initiative launched. The non-profit’s goal is to identify incentives to improve investments in properties. With the city’s help, the group will be able to focus on a few of the 23 neighborhoods across town most in need.

Rusty Worley is on the Restore SGF board.

He said, “These issues didn’t happen overnight. They are decades long. Some of them are deep and generational.”

Many residential properties around Springfield have deteriorated over the years. It’s why Restore SGF has launched nearly 2 years ago with the goal of improving the quality of life for people in those areas. The initiative will soon get much-needed help.

“We really feel like at this point it puts us on a path to make a difference,” said Worley.

City officials plan on selecting a consultant to conduct a housing needs assessment and conditions study by the end of this year.

Worley said, “This will assess and look at all of our neighborhoods across Springfield and get some good information. I think it will help identify what in our housing stock or assets the areas that we really need to bolster.”

That information will not only help the city determine housing priorities but help Restore SGF in its efforts to incentivize the rebirth of the areas most in need.

“The advantage of having a lot of the work done as a non-profit is that it’s more nimble. It doesn’t have the red tape and some of the issues that governmental entities do,” explained Worley.

The group was awarded $1 million in funding from Springfield through the American Rescue Plan Act in July. Worley says this money added to the nearly $2 million dollars pledged by local partners and banks will further the goals of the non-profit, including hiring staff to implement their programs.

“One of the reasons for the banks to participate, is they see that if they can start stimulating that investment then there’s other home improvements and other home sales that happen. It just strengthens those areas. “This is just another important tool to wield in improving our neighborhoods and strengthening our community,” explained Worley.

Right now there’s no completion date established for the study.

You can find more on Restore SGF’s efforts here.

