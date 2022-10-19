Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An officer-involved shooting left one man hospitalized in Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. That is near Kansas and Atlantic in west Springfield.

Investigators say the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felon Task Force was searching for a suspect wanted on several felony warrants. Investigators say a man attempted to leave the home when officers arrived and went back inside the house. Investigators say the suspect then pointed a weapon at the officer, and the officer fired a gun, hitting the man. No officers suffered any injuries.

Officers gave the man life-saving measures until EMTs arrived. Police say he did not suffer life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

