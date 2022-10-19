Miss. State football player dies at 19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State football player Samuel Westmoreland died at the age of 19.

Westmoreland is a graduate of Tupelo High School and was an industrial technology major in Starkville.

He played offensive line for the Bulldogs football team as a freshman.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

The school did not disclose a cause of death, but said they are working with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine what happened.

The school adds that student counseling services are available 5 days a week.

