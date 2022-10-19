More money for law enforcement could be coming to Springfield Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More money could be coming to the Springfield Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s office. The U.S. Department of Justice is offering a grant for $192,000, which would be split between the two agencies.

The money isn’t split evenly, but it’s not throwing these two agencies into conflict.

”We have an ongoing agreement with the Greene County Sheriff’s where we split the funds from this grant 60% to the city and 40% to Greene County,” said Major Tad Peters with the Springfield Police Department.

Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the split is fair because of population. The sheriff’s office would use the money for safety upgrades.

”We are looking at getting some different pieces of equipment that detention officers would actually wear within the jail,” said Rippee.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would buy shotgun racks, a gun safe, and equipment carriers along with earpieces.

Major Tad Peters with Springfield Police spoke in front of the city council Monday night on the priorities for spending the money.

“A forensic analysis software for cellular phones, additional body-worn cameras for the police department, and drone to be used by the traffic unit and two police canines,” said Peters.

The city council will vote to accept the grant on November 14.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.