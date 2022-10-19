Republic Post Office, and others hiring mail carriers ahead of the holiday season

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United States Postal Service wants you.

With the holidays approaching and several job openings, USPS is hiring on top of the usual staff to ensure they can keep up with any additional demands.

“We’re actively hiring for the holidays,” Mark Inglett with USPS out of Kansas City says. “Last year, the postal service converted over 100-thousand part-time positions into full-time. So we’re excited about that.”

It is all part of their Delivering for America Plan that started in 2021. It was implemented to improve USPS’ operation during its current financial crisis.

“We are going to have 249 new processing machines installed for packages installed by thanksgiving,” Inglett says. “So we’re aggressively hiring, we’re getting ready for the holidays, and we’re super excited.”

More staff, more facilities, and more machines working together with the hope to bring you more swift service, and that’s something USPS says is working.

“We had a great holiday season last year, and as I said before, we’ve improved our service standards now to only 2.4 days to deliver the average mail piece,” Inglett adds.

If you’re thinking about applying, here are some of the starting salaries for postal workers:

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) $19.06/hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) $19.06/hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) $18.92/hour

Postal Support Employee (PSE) Clerk $19.62/hour

Mail Handler Assistant (MHA) $17.32/hour

To apply, click the link HERE.

