SPONSORED: The Place-A Dickerson Park Zoo membership is the perfect holiday gift idea

With different options to choose from, this gift won’t disappoint.
Find out why a DPZ membership is the gift that keeps on giving.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The calendar still says October, but there’s nothing wrong with starting that gift-shopping a little early. The Place’s Mason Seidel is finding out what makes a membership to the Dickerson Park Zoo that perfect present. For more info, visit dickersonparkzoo.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
A crash has closed part of I-44 near Marshfield. (MoDOT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
Scott Bryson faces four felony charges, including child molestation and sexual contact with a...
Ex-Bolivar School District employee faces sex crime charges involving a student

Latest News

The Patch is a free fall festival happening in Springfield.
SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Skaggs Foundation Shedding Light on Dark Times
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Rock Out at Rockin’ Rogersville 2022
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: OZARKS DEAL - 1/2 Price Tickets at Myers’ Inn Haunted Attractions