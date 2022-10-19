‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.(megatronservizi via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like we are finally getting a sequel to “Twister.”

People magazine reports it has confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up movie titled “Twisters” 26 years after the original hit theaters.

Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” has reportedly signed on to write the sequel with Frank Marshall, from “Jurassic World: Dominion,” producing.

The 1996 “Twister” starred the late Bill Paxton, with Helen Hunt leading the action-adventure film.

According to IMDb, “Twister” earned nearly $495 million worldwide.

Deadline reports the film hopes to bring Hunt back for a role in the movie. “Twisters” is likely focusing on the daughter she had with the character played by Paxton, as she has also caught the storm-chasing bug her parents had.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
A crash has closed part of I-44 near Marshfield. (MoDOT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
Scott Bryson faces four felony charges, including child molestation and sexual contact with a...
Ex-Bolivar School District employee faces sex crime charges involving a student

Latest News

DICKERSON PARK ZOO HOLIDAY MEMBERSHIPS
DICKERSON PARK ZOO HOLIDAY MEMBERSHIPS
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County...
DeSantis’ election crimes arrests confuse some suspects
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,000 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 400+ new cases