Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was Saturday night when a one-car crash near Republic High School killed two teenage boys...
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
A crash has closed part of I-44 near Marshfield. (MoDOT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
Donnie Erwin
Search for missing Camden County man continues nearly 9 years after he disappeared

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on infrastructure law, to release 15M barrels from oil reserve with more possible
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment
The Mall of America is testing metal detectors.
Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents