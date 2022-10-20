Athletes of the Week: Miller volleyball
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
After graduating four all-state players from last year’s state championship squad, this Miller volleyball team has heard the doubters. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, Miller’s not going to be good this year,’” said senior Haylie Schnake.
And yet, the team’s record is similar to that of last year’s team. It’s thanks in large part to Alyssa Hill and Hailey Mart, who have taken on more prominent roles. “They [Hill and Mart] have become a huge part of our team,” said team libero Addison Stockton. “And they were a big part last year.”
