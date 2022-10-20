Bus barn destroyed by a fire in Mtn. View, Mo.

Bus barn fire in the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District
Bus barn fire in the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed the bus barn used by the Mountain View-Birch Tree School District.

The fire started Thursday morning. The district posted on its Facebook page that workers moved out all of the buses out of the barn. The drivers ran their normal routes.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

