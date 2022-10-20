Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Students in Fair Grove participated in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday.

The students dropped, covered, and held onto something in the drill. When a real earthquake strikes, experts recommend getting on the ground fast, so you’re not knocked off your feet. Then if possible, hide under something sturdy to protect yourself from falling debris. After you’ve done that, hold on until the shaking stops.

Geologists say although we’re several hundred miles from the New Madrid Fault line, we must know what to do in the event of a large earthquake.

