Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case.

Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape.

The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area in Branson. Two women had visited the Branson area from Texas. The day after arriving, they both visited the park to walk the trails.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure says the women were approached by a man at the start of their hike. After continuing their walk, they passed him again, but this time he attacked them. One woman escaped and flagged down a driver who contacted the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, and the search began.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office and The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched a joint investigation but had no suspects during the initial investigation. The case turned cold. After the attack, trail safety became a big topic of discussion. Missouri Department of Conservation leaders say physical assaults rarely happen, but you should always take precautions.

“We don’t want people to be scared of hiking them, but we do want them to be smart,” said Francis Skalicky, the Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist. “Think about things you would need if something goes wrong. Carry mace, hike with a partner, and let other people know where you are going.”

”The big honor in all of this and all those involved is we were able to offer that next step,” said Sgt. McClure. “Whether it’s closure or not, that it’s not forgotten, it’s regained momentum, and we’re going to do what we can to find the accountability the victims deserve.”

Sgt. McClure says the Taney County Sheriff’s Office has labored over this investigation for the past 30 years and was the catalyst in reopening the case.

“Reaching out to the resources to get it to where it is now, and this is solely for the victims,” said Sgt. McClure. “This is a victory as of now for all of us, all those involved. Hopefully, the biggest victory will come for those that are the victims.”

Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Willaim Duston shared a statement with KY3:

“A large number of individuals, both active and retired, in the law enforcement community have worked on this case since 1992. The Taney County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates all of its hard work. This case is a testament to the dedication of the law enforcement community in bringing violent offenders to justice in cold cases through the use of new tools and technologies as well as inter-agency cooperation. We would especially like to thank the Taney County Sherriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Fort Scott Kansas Police Department.”

Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas. If convicted, he faces 10 to 30 years in prison or life.

