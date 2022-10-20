Leigh’s Lost and Found success story: Dog missing for eight days is found!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy ending for one dog owner after an eight day ordeal.

That’s how long Squirrel was missing from her Springfield home. But thanks to a security camera and some vigilant fans of my Leigh’s Lost and Found page, she’s now back home.

Squirrel is supposed to be on cage rest while her owner Cheyenne Gilroy is at work at Republic animal control.

But recently, she got a quick visit outside to show off how well she’s doing after her long time loose on the streets.

Cheyenne Gilroy says, “I circled my neighborhood like a maniac, looked everywhere.”

Squirrel got out through a gate and took off in mid September.

“Nobody had seen her, nothing. I made fliers that night.”

She also posted her on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and it was there, eight days later, that Cheyenne saw a possible sighting.

“Somebody posted a video on Facebook from their security camera at 5 in the morning. It looked like her but it was terrible quality.”

It was Squirrel and a woman following the story on the page offered to help Cheyenne catch her.

“She went out and looked and searched and searched. I think she was out there for hours.

That perseverence paid off.

“She was calling me, saying hey, we’ve got her cornered. Can you come get her,” Cheyenne tells us.

Squirrel was likely hit by a car. She had road rash, a chipped tooth and her right front leg will need to be amputated.

But Cheyenne remains upbeat.

“A three legged dog is better than a dead one.”

She’s just thrilled her dog is back home with her. And forever grateful to the woman who helped make it happen.

“There’s people like her in the world and that is why the world is great. I wouldn’t have found Squirrel without her.”

