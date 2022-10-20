MoDOT prepares for wintry weather, despite lack of staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather.

The department’s drivers participated in winter drills. Employees are trained for what to do when snow and ice cover our highways.

MoDOT faces unique challenges this winter, with staffing down nearly 30 percent from what’s typically needed to tackle a winter storm.

“We are down nearly 30% of where we’d like to be statewide,” said Steve Campbell. “That’s close to 1,000 drivers. It presents really large challenges for us. We are doing everything we can. We have been for some time trying to bring on as much new talent to the organization to fill seats and get them trained and ready and then emergency help, just people that we can add to the mix during a winter event.

MoDOT is working hard to fill as many vacancies as possible. It asks for patience and caution as the department tries its best to keep our roads safe and drivable.

