New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Improvements in-and-around the Springfield Art Museum and Phelps Grove Park entered a new phase this week with news of special interest to those who walk, jog or bike in the area as construction has begun on a new east-west concrete path that will provide a connection to the Fassnight Greenway Trail.

The new trail connection will begin at Clay Avenue, continue east through Phelps Grove Park, and end at Brookside Drive near the Art Museum’s main entrance. The new 1,600 linear-foot paths will include ADA ramps and connect to shared bike lanes on Brookside Drive over a new pedestrian bridge.

The new trail, expected to take four months to build at the cost of $460,000, will then connect on the west side of Phelps Grove Park to the Fassnight Creek Greenway Trail, which has also been recently renovated and widened as it passes under Jefferson, Bennett and Campbell Avenues to Fassnight Park, which is next door to Parkview High School.

That greenway also interacts with other pedestrian and bike-friendly projects.

“It intersects with the Link, which is the north-south bike lane (eight miles long) that goes all the way through the center of Springfield,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, the Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “And eventually, it will connect on the west side with Grant Avenue where all the new exciting development is happening along the Grant Avenue Parkway project.”

Springfield has more than 100 miles of greenway trails, and the hope is to have them all interconnected eventually.

Walkers at Phelps Grove Park had a positive reaction to the news.

“It’s such a nice thing for them to do, especially when they didn’t have to,” said Andrea Roberts. “I grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and we did not have the wonderful parks they have here in Springfield with the trail system. I’ve appreciated it over the years with my four kids, and now I have grandkids. It’s wonderful to have well-maintained trails, and you feel like you’re out in the country even when you’re in town.”

Mark Ferguson was taking a walk with his adult daughter Lisa.

“I love nature and the Ozarks,” Mark said. “It’s beautiful out here .”

“I think we need to take advantage of the beautiful scenery we have here, and not many cities have the parking space that we do,” Lisa added. “We need to harness it, enhance it, and take care of it. Enjoying nature and detaching from city life is therapeutic. And any time I get with my dad makes it better.”

“Phelps Grove Park hands-down is one of the people’s favorite parks in Springfield,” Edwards said. “A lot of people will circle around this park for dog walks and daily walks every day. But to be able to move across the city and get from point A to point B by using the trial network and on-street bicycle network is just an enhancement for our whole city. And we want people to know the circle track that goes around Phelps Grove will not be interrupted by this construction project, and we are not anticipating impacting any of the trees either. Those are two things that are really important to people who love this park.”

