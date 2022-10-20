Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School

SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18.

Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents.

A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the Seymour Police Department said there was no immediate danger to any of the kids, even when the student had the gun.

“Within well 30, probably 30 seconds,” said Supt. Steve Richards.

Chief Pogue said the student is being charged but could not give any more details because he is a juvenile. Seymour School’s Superintendent Steve Richards said the student won’t be allowed back to school this school year

Parents, such as Kenneth Powers, said they are upset.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen in Seymour, this was the worst one,” said Powers.

Supt. Richards said a handgun was found in the backpack, inside the student’s locker. Since the middle and high schools are in the same building, both school resource officers responded along with local police. Supt. Richards said the student was pulled from class and thanked the students who spoke up.

“It’s a good character for people to step up and do the right thing,” said Supt. Richards.

Powers said not everyone got the message about the incident at the school.

“I didn’t find out until Wednesday evening,” said Powers.

Powers has three kids at the high school and claims he was on the automated call list.

“I was mad because I was not notified,” said Powers. “That’s the information that should be passed on to every parent that has a child that goes to that school.”

Parent Catelyn Johnson received the automated call but said the same story.

“I also know that not every parent received the automated call that I had received,” said Johnson. “Some parents didn’t find out what happened, so they looked on Seymour’s Facebook page, or their kid comes home and tells them what happened.”

In response, Supt. Richards said everyone on their list got a call or message.

Chief Pogue said if ever another situation goes down, some staff carry weapons.

“Some of the faculty member staffs are now armed and caring and would have gone through their training to undergo all safety of the kids,” said Chief Pogue.

But even with the extra protections, parents worry if their kids are safe.

“I’m not as on board, considering homeschooling them now,” said Johnson.

“That’s a good question. I don’t know how to answer you on that, I don’t know,” said Powers. “I don’t know if they’re doing enough to protect them. I don’t know.”

Supt. Richards said if you did not get an automated message like a call, contact the school so you can be added to the list for any news.

Supt. Richard also said the school board will make a final decision in the future on a full punishment for the student.

