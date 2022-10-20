The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!

