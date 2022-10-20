Registration for Track-or-Treat event at Hammons Field Opens Thursday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Parents can register their children for Track-or-Treat at Hammons Field starting at 10:00 Thursday morning.

All ghosts, ghouls, and spooky costume friends are invited to a free night of trick-or-treating around Hammons Field on Friday, October 28.

Families can book tickets for all participating kids in specific time slots between 4:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. The event is for children 12 and under. Accompanying adults will not need an online ticket.

Time slots will be organized in 15-minute increments. To register, click on the link below or call 417-863-0395.

Track-or-Treat Tickets

Once inside, Track-or-Treaters will walk around the Hammons Field warning track where they’ll get to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield companies.

