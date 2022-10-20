Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge

A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants" could cause a surge this winter.(Jill Carlson / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - There’s a new batch of COVID-19 variants brewing, and some health experts say it could cause a surge this winter.

The strains are already increasing in cases in Europe and Singapore.

The co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital has dubbed these the “Scrabble variants” because they have letters like “Q” and “X” that would get big scores in the Scrabble board game.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these so-called Scrabble variants are responsible for nearly a third of all the COVID-19 cases reported nationwide last week.

Study: COVID aging organs faster. (Source: KGO, Cleveland Clinic, Journal American Society Nephrology, Nature.com, Comanche County Memorial Hosp., DVIDS, CDC)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

