Springfield Public Schools inducts Missouri Supreme Court judge, ex-NBA player into Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools inducted two outstanding graduates into the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame.

The inductees include John C. Holstein and Anthony Tolliver.

John Holstein is a 1963 graduate of Parkview High School. He has the distinction of being the only judge in Missouri history to have served at every level of the Missouri state judiciary. In 1989, he was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri, where he served as chief justice. He retired in 2002 and returned to private practice. Currently, John is engaged full time as an arbitrator, mediator and in other forms of alternative dispute resolution. John has served on the board of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association; Rotary; United Way of the Ozarks; and on the fundraising committee of Legal Services of Southwest Missouri. John served 27 years in the United States Army, both active and reserve. He retired in 1997, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Anthony Tolliver is a 2003 graduate of Kickapoo High School. His successful career as an NBA basketball player for more than 13 years has attracted national attention, but his fans may be less familiar with his achievements off the court. As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Anthony has made an impact not only in Springfield but around the world. His businesses have created jobs and he has encouraged others to strive for financial independence. His global humanitarian efforts have raised money to provide water wells and mosquito nets for children in Africa. In 2020, Anthony had the opportunity to meet with Pope Francis along with other NBA players to talk about their humanitarian work.

Earlier this year, he established the Tolliver Family Foundation to fund an endowed college scholarship in memory of his mother, Donna Lewis, who was a long-time educator at SPS.

