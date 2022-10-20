Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigned.

Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half. The city had employed her since 2008 after serving as a cost accountant.

The city’s director of public information confirmed Payne’s resignation but wouldn’t give any other details.

