Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigns
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigned.
Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half. The city had employed her since 2008 after serving as a cost accountant.
The city’s director of public information confirmed Payne’s resignation but wouldn’t give any other details.
