Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigns

Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a...
Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigned.

Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half. The city had employed her since 2008 after serving as a cost accountant.

The city’s director of public information confirmed Payne’s resignation but wouldn’t give any other details.

