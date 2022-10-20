Strafford voters to consider three-quarter cent sales tax to attract and maintain more police officers

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - In a world full of workforce shortages, law enforcement is no different.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office got a brand new jail but struggled to find enough jailers to staff it and at many police departments, especially in rural areas, officers are leaving for higher-paying jobs.

The city of Strafford is trying to do something about it by appealing to its voters on November 8 to approve a three-quarter cent general fund sales tax that would exclusively fund its understaffed police department.

“For our size city we need 2.8 officers-per-thousand residents,” said Strafford City Administrator Martha Smartt, citing recommendations from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. “That means we need at least seven officers on the street.”

But right now they have only four.

That’s not nearly enough to supply 24/7 police protection to a town whose location along the interstate also increases the need for a constant presence of law enforcement.

“We have a lot of individuals who come into our city that are out-of-towners so we are not just a residential community,” Smartt said. “And whether the crimes are committed in a residential or commercial area, if there is not an officer available to respond to that call our community is at risk.”

“Strafford is a growing town,” said Strafford Police Chief Dennis Shook. “We’ve got a lot of commercial businesses and we’re centrally located on Interstate 44 with three major truck stops. We have multiple accidents. I responded to a DWI crash on Saturday on my day-off to handle that. And we have burglaries, domestic assaults, stealing. Just things that need to be addressed.”

“We have had over 2,000 blackout hours where a Strafford police officer was not available to respond to a call for service,” Smartt added.

When they can’t respond the Greene County Sheriff’s Office takes the call.

“But they cover a large area,” Shook said. “So they have a lot to do themselves.”

Thus the request for the sales tax.

“For the everyday citizen the sales tax would be 75 cents for every $100 of groceries,” Smartt explained. “And the city hasn’t had an increase in the general sales tax since 1980 when it was first implemented.”

And in terms of attracting and maintaining police officers, the situation has changed drastically just in the past few years.

“Simply put our pay scale has not kept pace with other jurisdictions in our region even though we have made some adjustments,” Smartt explained. “We’ve lost a number of good officers to higher-paying jobs. Our wages before we began making adjustments was a starting pay of $15.50. We adjusted wages over a year ago to a $17 starting pay and then three months ago to $18 starting pay. But we’re seeing that is still not competitive with our region.”

“It is frustrating,” Shook added. “We are in the bottom-third of the pay scale when it comes to starting pay among towns of our size in the area. And then when we get new officers, retaining them is something we have to deal with. You train them, get them out on the street and then they decide to go to a higher-paying job.”

“Most of the officers we lost enjoyed working for our police force,” Smartt pointed out. “But they just needed a living wage to support their families and some of them even had to work more than one job to make ends meet. So that makes it even more challenging for us to retain officers.”

Obviously there will be opposition to the sales tax and those with questions can attend one of several town meetings to be held before the election at city hall:

Thursday, October 20-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 22-10:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 27-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1-7:00 a.m.

One of the most asked questions will probably be why can’t the city’s current revenues be enough to sustain the police department?

“The current revenue is not sustainable in the long term,” Smartt answered. “There are several different services that are provided through our general fund with the police and street departments being the most significant consumers of general revenue resources. If we have to increase one we’re in jeopardy of having to reduce services in the other. So the basic question to the voter is what do they want in order for us to attract and retain police officers for the safety of our citizens.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.