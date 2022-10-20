Taste of the Ozarks: Sweet Potato and Turnip Gratin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a side dish that’s perfect for your next family gathering.

Sweet Potato and Turnip Gratin

Ingredients:

3 medium to large sweet potatoes, very thinly sliced

4 turnips thinly sliced

2 cups heavy cream

4 ounces herb and garlic goat cheese

3 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese

Using a springform pan or a circular cake pan, spray the bottom and sides of the pan with pan spray. Layer slices of sweet potatoes and turnips, covering the bottom of the pan and creating several levels. Place the heavy cream and softened goat cheese mix in a bowl with a hand mixer or a whisk. Add salt and pepper to the mixture. Pour mixture over a pan of turnips and sweet potatoes. Refrigerate overnight.

Place pan in preheated 350° oven. Bake for 40 mins. Remove from oven and sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese. Place back in the range for 7 to 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

The recipe serves 4 to 6.

