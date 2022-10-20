Then and now: How similar are the Chiefs, 49ers to their Super Bowl 54 selves?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since they squared off in the Super Bowl in February 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will match up in a regular season game Sunday.

Roster turnover is inevitable, but familiar faces from both Super Bowl rosters still remain, including both head coaches Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan.

In total, the Chiefs have 12 players on their active roster -- and one on the practice squad -- who suited up for the organization during the 2019 season. Offensive lineman Austin Reiter started every snap at center for the Chiefs in that game and is now on Kansas City’s practice squad.

Chiefs Player Super Bowl 54 Snap Count % (per Pro Football Reference) QB: Patrick Mahomes Offensive: 100% TE: Travis Kelce Offensive: 95% C: Austin Reiter Offensive: 100%; Special Teams: 21% WR: Mecole Hardman Offensive: 28% TE: Blake Bell Offensive: 35%; Special Teams: 46% DT: Khalen Saunders Defensive: 4% DE: Frank Clark Defensive: 88% DT: Chris Jones Defensive: 83%; Special Teams: 17% LS: James Winchester Special Teams: 29% OG: Nick Allegretti Special Teams: 21% DT: Derrick Nnadi Defensive: 53%; Special Teams: 17% OT: Andrew Wylie Practice squad member K: Harrison Butker Special Teams: 46%

The 49ers have more continuity from the group that suffered a 31-20 loss to the Chiefs. San Francisco has 16 active roster members from that 2019 team still suiting up for the organization, along with three players who are on injured reserve.

49ers Player Super Bowl 54 Snap Count % (per Pro Football Reference) QB: Jimmy Garoppolo Offensive: 100% RB: Tevin Coleman Offensive: 29% FB: Kyle Jusczyk Offensive: 40%; Special Teams: 8% WR: Deebo Samuel Offensive: 88% TE: George Kittle Offensive: 100% TE: Ross Dwelley Offensive: 7%; Special Teams: 42% OT: Mike McGlinchey Offensive: 100%; Special Teams: 17% OT: Daniel Brunskill Special Teams: 17% DE: Nick Bosa Defensive: 77% S: Jimmie Ward Defensive: 100%; Special Teams: 42% S: Tarvarius Moore Defensive: 6%; Special Teams: 63% LB: Fred Warner Defensive: 100% DL: Dre Greenlaw Defensive: 92%; Special Teams: 8% DE: Arik Armstead Defensive: 72%; Special Teams: 38% LB: Azeez Al-Shaair Did not play CB: Emmanuel Moseley Defensive: 97%; Special Teams: 46% WR: Jordan Matthews Did not play K: Robbie Gould Special Teams: 17% P: Mitch Wishnowsky Special Teams: 46%

There have also been three players who have switched teams since the consequential matchup in February 2020. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is now a 49er, but played 98 percent of the defensive snaps for Kansas City during the Super Bowl win.

After playing in eight games and logging 20 snaps on special teams in the Super Bowl, Elijah Lee is now a member of the Chiefs roster. Running back Jerick McKinnon spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve for the 49ers before joining the Chiefs in 2021.

Both linebacker Fred Warner and safety Tarvarius Moore intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during that Super Bowl matchup and are on the roster for San Francisco heading into Sunday.

Kansas City travels to San Francisco for the game which will kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 23.

