On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Upset Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds.

We heard from many who had a great time. But it’s estimated thousands never made it inside or missed a lot of the concert because of traffic problems around Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.

Bass Pro tells On Your Side it has issued hundreds of refunds. On October 12, On Your Side was told Bass Pro gave refunds for 650 tickets.

On October 19, On Your Side asked for an updated count. On October 20, we were told by a spokesperson they would no longer share that information with us. The spokesperson said nearly all refunds were from the Friday night concert-goers when 26 shuttle busses Bass Pro reserved had to be sent to Florida to help with the hurricane.

“My refund process was very easy, and I feel bad for the people who are still struggling,” said Crystal Enk.

Enk and her grandmother traveled from St. Louis.

“Plenty of people were turning around. We decided we were going to book it through these were expensive tickets. You expect minor hiccups but not four-hour delays,” she said.

They caught the end of the show. She called Ticketmaster and got a full refund, parking included.

“I just ended up doing a U-turn the first chance I got,” said Derek Palmer.

Palmer is from Pryor, Oklahoma. He got his money back too.

“After 6:30, 7 o’clock, I just lost hope. He was getting ready to take the stage. I was wanting to watch the air show. I was watching airplanes but not where I wanted to be. I was getting really upset. I feel better about it. But, you know, I took time out of my day. My girlfriend took off work. I had to get a hotel room. There are more expenses than just the ticket. I didn’t know I had to show up seven hours early to get to a concert,” he said.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office tells On Your Side that 117 fans filed complaints. And 50 fans received a refund. The rest are pending.

Some fans tell On Your Side they were first denied a refund. Do not email Ticketmaster. Call Ticketmaster.

Here are some options to request a refund.

Call Ticketmaster 1-800-653-8000 Option 3.

File a claim. Expect to be on hold. Have your order number and credit card info handy.

Big Cedar: tel:1-800-225-6343, BigCedar@Big-Cedar.com

File a dispute with your credit card.

This could take up to 90 days. Have documents to prove your experience.

ADA, file complaint: https://beta.ada.gov/file-a-complaint/

Missouri Attorney General, file complaint: https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint

MoDOT, report road concern: https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern

