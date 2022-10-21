Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry

OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries.

Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.

For the past 15 years, the two schools have challenged each other to see who could collect the most canned goods and money for Least of These, the Christian County food pantry.

Started in 1998 as a community outreach project of a Nixa Church, Least Of These provided food for seven families in its first month. By the end of the first year, 100 families were receiving food. Currently, Least Of These is serving more than 10,000 families each year. To learn more, visit leastofthesefoodpantry.org.

“It’s our largest canned food drive of the year,” said Least of These Executive Director Kristy Carter of the annual Nixa-Ozark school drive.

And the schools take it seriously. Just like the football game, there’s plenty of smack talk.

“Any chance you have to compete against your rival in anything just adds something to it,” said Ozark High School Principal Jeremy Brownfield. “Lease of These was publicizing that a dollar donation would get you five-pounds of food. But Nixa students were just donating expired hominy from their grandparents pantry.”

“The rivalry with the cans has grown into a rivalry of its own and it’s a badge of honor that each school gets to wear when they win it,” said Nixa High School Principal David Kelly. “You know it’s great that Ozark donates all those cans but they don’t own any can openers and I heard they also eat everything with a spoon.”

Picking on Ozark is especially tough for Kelly though because he’s outnumbered in his own household.

“My wife is a principal in Ozark,” Kelly said. “She’s at Ozark North Elementary and my (three) kids also go to Ozark. We live here in Nixa and they’re both great communities but I always think Nixa’s just a little bit better. And I not only say that here at school but also at home.”

Carter has been amazed at the school competition’s growth over the years and how students have taken the cause seriously.

“For example I had a parent say, ‘What did you tell my kids because they came home and gathered all the food out of the pantry and took it to school the next day.’ And I said, ‘Well, I told them to go and get all the food they didn’t like out of the pantry and donate it to families in need.’ So the mom says, ‘Thanks a lot. Now I have to go back to the grocery store!’”

The number of people dealing with food insecurity in Christian County has gone up substantially since the pandemic. So far this year Least of These has distributed 1.37 million pounds of food and purchased 150,000 more pounds of food this year compared to 2021.

“The school drives are very important to us,” Carter said. “Especially this year as we are struggling to source food and struggling to get free food. Over the last eight years we’ve collected 88,000 pounds of food and $84,000 from the school events.”

And while the game may generate more excitement, the fundraiser for the Least of These that arose from the rivalry certainly has a bigger long-term impact by helping people and changing lives.

