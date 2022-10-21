CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

September 14, 2022 3200 South Leawood
Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.

September 14, 2022 3200 South Leawood Avenue Greene County, MO
Trail cameras show two women walk into the yard around 8 p.m. One woman puts a metal bench on her back and walks off with it.

September 14, 2022 3200 South Leawood Avenue Greene County, MO
The other woman has a bicycle and appears to have a tattoo below her knee on her right leg. The homeowner described the bench as gray in color, weighing approximately 80 to 100 pounds with a value of $100.

September 14, 2022 3200 South Leawood Avenue Greene County, MO
If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

