CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.

Trail cameras show two women walk into the yard around 8 p.m. One woman puts a metal bench on her back and walks off with it.

The other woman has a bicycle and appears to have a tattoo below her knee on her right leg. The homeowner described the bench as gray in color, weighing approximately 80 to 100 pounds with a value of $100.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

