City of Branson, Mo. closes on purchase of the former White House Theater for new public safety complex, police headquarters

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An old theatre will house the Branson Police Department. The city of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday.

The new space will serve as a Public Safety Complex and the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department.

The renovation process will be done in phases. It should take approximately 18-24 months. The budget for the first phase of renovations is $9.5 million. City leaders say in addition to saving the taxpayers millions of dollars with this project. This will bring the new police station online, years before the previous plans. In addition to housing the Branson Police Department, the complex will also be home to the Branson Fire Department’s administration, an Emergency Operations Center, and an integrated Dispatch Center.

A Request for Qualifications has been advertised and sent to architectural firms to renovate and remodel the facility. These RFQs will then be reviewed by city staff for recommendation to the Board of Aldermen.

“We’re currently working in about 9,000 square feet of space,” said Branson Lieutenant Dale Burnett. “The new building in total is about 65,000 square feet. I don’t believe we’re renovating that entire space, but I believe they were going to be moving into about 30,000-35,000 square feet at the time the initial renovations are completed. It’ll be a huge increase in the amount of space to give our officers and staff some elbow room and expand in the future.”

The new Public Safety Complex building cost $2.5 million and was purchased through the reserve funds of the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax that was passed in 2017.

