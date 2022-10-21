City of Branson, Mo. closes on purchase of the former White House Theater for new public safety complex, police headquarters

By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An old theatre will house the Branson Police Department. The city of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday.

The new space will serve as a Public Safety Complex and the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department.

The renovation process will be done in phases. It should take approximately 18-24 months. The budget for the first phase of renovations is $9.5 million. City leaders say in addition to saving the taxpayers millions of dollars with this project. This will bring the new police station online, years before the previous plans. In addition to housing the Branson Police Department, the complex will also be home to the Branson Fire Department’s administration, an Emergency Operations Center, and an integrated Dispatch Center.

A Request for Qualifications has been advertised and sent to architectural firms to renovate and remodel the facility. These RFQs will then be reviewed by city staff for recommendation to the Board of Aldermen.

“We’re currently working in about 9,000 square feet of space,” said Branson Lieutenant Dale Burnett. “The new building in total is about 65,000 square feet. I don’t believe we’re renovating that entire space, but I believe they were going to be moving into about 30,000-35,000 square feet at the time the initial renovations are completed. It’ll be a huge increase in the amount of space to give our officers and staff some elbow room and expand in the future.”

The new Public Safety Complex building cost $2.5 million and was purchased through the reserve funds of the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax that was passed in 2017.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Parents react to situation where student brings a handgun to Seymour Middle School.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
Alexis J. Thone (left) and William E. Jones have been charged with trafficking drugs, among...
Louisiana, Mo police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home

Latest News

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Moses F....
POW from World War II to be buried in Springfield
The City of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday.
This segment has more on the history of the property and the claims of paranormal activity.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
Five Halloween costume safety tips