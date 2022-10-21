FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm, breezy & dry weekend for us

Good Friday afternoon to you all. We were quite cool to start the morning out with lows in many spots in the middle 40s to about 50°. With our dry air, mostly sunny skies and a stout south wind in place, we’ll continue to warm up quickly throughout the day. However, this setup is also keeping a good portion of the Missouri Ozarks under red flag warnings until 7 o’clock this evening.

Red flag warnings are back in effect for a good portion of the Missouri Ozarks until 7 o'clock this evening. (KY3)

This setup will also push highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area for our highs this afternoon. If your day keeps you in the Springfield area or in northern Arkansas, highs will likely top out between 80° & 82° for today.

Temperatures will be warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. These numbers will repeat themselves through the rest of the weekend. (KY3)

After mostly sunny skies prevail through the day, we could see some passing clouds sneak in during the evening and into Saturday morning. No rain chances with the passing clouds tonight and to start Saturday, though.

While dry for today through Saturday morning, we won't rule out some passing clouds tonight and into the day ahead. (KY3)

While the skies will switch from partly sunny to mostly sunny through our Saturday, the wind will get a little stronger out of the south. While the sustained wind speeds could still range between 10 & 20 mph, the gusts for Saturday could range between 30 & 40 mph during the day.

While wind gusts could range between 20 & 30 mph this afternoon, the gusts could total between 30 & 40 mph for Saturday. (KY3)

With continued dry weather and a good south wind through our Saturday, highs will once again top out near 80° across the area. With that setup mainly in place again for Sunday, we’ll have the elevated fire danger stay in place for much of the weekend.

Fire danger through Sunday (ky3)

Once we get late into Sunday and early next week, we’ll see a welcome pattern change come our way. We’ll be watching the frontal boundary to our north as we proceed through the weekend. While the cold front to our immediate north won’t head our way, the cold front back in Montana and the Pacific Northwest will head our way early next week.

While the front to our immediate north isn't coming at us, the cold front developing in the northwestern U.S. will come in with rain chances early next week. (KY3)

As the front heads our way late Sunday through Tuesday, that’s when a pair of upper-level lows will pull in additional moisture and lift back our way as well.

Once a pair of upper-level lows comes into the Plains early next week, that's when our rain chances will finally return. (KY3)

While this setup could lead to a few isolated showers on Sunday, our better chances for rain and thunderstorms will work in from west to east from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Heading into Tuesday, these features staying in place will keep periods of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast across much of the area. Once we get past Wednesday morning, the rain chances should head on out of here.

While rain and thunderstorm chances will work in from west to east Monday afternoon and evening, the best shot for periods of widespread rain and thunderstorms will come our way Tuesday. (KY3)

Next week’s rain chances certainly look promising. Between the better rain chances Monday through early Wednesday, rain amounts could range between 1 and 3 inches across the Ozarks. I will say that a few other indications want to push this expected accumulating rain between 2 inches and over 4 inches. For now, we’re keeping the expected amount between 1 and 3 inches. As long as we can spread out the rain chances well enough, that should keep any potential for minor flooding fairly low.

One projection shows promising rain amounts between 1 and 3 inches by next Wednesday morning. That much rain would be more than welcome in the Ozarks. (KY3)

The incoming rain chances will take highs from near 80° on Sunday and into the 70s on Monday. With plenty of rain and clouds, temperatures will struggle to hit 60° on Tuesday. We’ll be dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the lower to middle 40s. Looking ahead to the end of next week, I am watching another system that could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms back in by Friday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on these incoming rain chances over the next several days.

