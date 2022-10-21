Five Halloween costume safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ghosts and goblins, superheroes and fairies, there are all kinds of costumes to dress up in, but in order for Halloween to be fun for everyone, you need to make sure you are staying safe. Here are some things to keep in mind as you are helping your kid pick out this year’s costume.

1. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure it fits properly. It’s important that they are able to see and breathe properly.

“A lot of times, the kids want to wear the masks those are so great,” said SafeKids Director Becky Spain. “But a lot of times that really does obstruct their view their view or their vision to be able to see around and say stay safe see where there’s an uneven place in the sidewalk.”

2. If your child is wearing makeup, make sure it isn’t too old and test it first to ensure they don’t have an allergic reaction.

3. Make sure that their costume fits properly and isn’t too long or drapes too much. This can cause them to trip over the costume and hurt themselves, or if they get too close to an open flame, it could cause the costume to catch fire.

“Make sure that kids costumes Don’t drag the ground and trip them not too flowy make sure that they’ve got good shoes on,” said Spain. “Sometimes costumes come with floppy shoes. We want to ensure that they can walk without falling.”

You’ll also want to remind your kids to stay away from lit candles in pumpkins and other decorations and to watch out for extension chords so they won’t trip.

4. Make sure drivers can see your child while they are out trick or treating.

“So the lighter the color the costume, the better,” said Spain. “I know a lot of times kids want to be in black from head to toe that they want to be in darker colors. Some things that we can do is put like I reflected tape on their costume on the bags that they’re carrying for their candy, the bracelets that glow sticks, a flashlight in their hand, all great ways to make them visible to cars on the road that are out on the roads that they’re on and that they’re crossings.”

5. If the costume includes a prop like a sword, then make sure it’s made of a soft material to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

Let’s keep Halloween fun this year and help keep everyone safe.

