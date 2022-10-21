Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning.

Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.

A crew with the Battlefield Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire at Dollar General at 3250 W Battlefield Road, shortly after the call at Rapid Robert’s. The two stores are less than half a mile away from each other. According to the Springfield Fire Department, two trash cans filled with cardboard were on fire.

The Fire Marshal’s office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of those fires.

