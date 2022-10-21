Mother of southwest Missouri overdose victim warns of fentanyl dangers

Tyler Harness with his mother Brenda Maynard
Tyler Harness with his mother Brenda Maynard(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Billboards went up in Kansas City on October 19 with the images of many young people who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning. One of them, Tyler Harness, lived in Waynesville when he took a laced pill leading to his death.

“This can happen to anyone,” said his mother, Brenda Maynard. “It can be that first pill.”

Maynard lost her son in September of 2021. The 24-year-old was a passionate outdoorsman and avid carpenter, but that all ended when he took a pill laced with fentanyl, 100 times more potent than morphine.

“You go through a period where you’re just you’re numb,” said Maynard. “You start going through the motions, and it’s really all you can do to remind yourself to breathe when you hear the news that you’ve lost your child.”

Maynard worked in drug addiction and mental health services before her son’s death. She says while many young kids know to stay away from heroin, meth, and cocaine, prescription medication is another story. She worries that because these pills come in a prescription bottle, people let their guard down.

“I want people to talk about the dangers of fentanyl,” Maynard said. “I don’t want another parent to go through this nightmare. There is no justice. If this happens. If your child dies like this, there’s no second chance, and there’s no justice.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, here are some resources:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Scott Michael Beasley, 47
CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

The Biden administration has launched the formal application program for borrowers to apply for...
Federal judge in Missouri dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
Alexis J. Thone (left) and William E. Jones have been charged with trafficking drugs, among...
Louisiana, Mo police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home
September 14, 2022 3200 South Leawood
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
MoDOT prepares for wintry weather, despite lack of staff