Mother of southwest Missouri overdose victim warns of fentanyl dangers

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Billboards went up in Kansas City on October 19 with the images of many young people who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning. One of them, Tyler Harness, lived in Waynesville when he took a laced pill leading to his death.

“This can happen to anyone,” said his mother, Brenda Maynard. “It can be that first pill.”

Maynard lost her son in September of 2021. The 24-year-old was a passionate outdoorsman and avid carpenter, but that all ended when he took a pill laced with fentanyl, 100 times more potent than morphine.

“You go through a period where you’re just you’re numb,” said Maynard. “You start going through the motions, and it’s really all you can do to remind yourself to breathe when you hear the news that you’ve lost your child.”

Maynard worked in drug addiction and mental health services before her son’s death. She says while many young kids know to stay away from heroin, meth, and cocaine, prescription medication is another story. She worries that because these pills come in a prescription bottle, people let their guard down.

“I want people to talk about the dangers of fentanyl,” Maynard said. “I don’t want another parent to go through this nightmare. There is no justice. If this happens. If your child dies like this, there’s no second chance, and there’s no justice.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, here are some resources:

