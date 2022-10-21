NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA reported they have created a team to further investigate similar reported UAPs.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We could soon be getting some real answers about reported sightings of unidentified flying objects.

NASA is going to be investigating unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly referred to as UFOs, for the next nine months.

The agency announced a team of 16 people is set to start an independent study.

The team is made up of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former Pentagon officials, and a former NASA astronaut.

They will analyze unclassified data on UAPs gathered by government, civilian and commercial entities and will look at ways NASA can improve its analysis of the data.

NASA plans to release its findings to the public sometime late next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Parents react to situation where student brings a handgun to Seymour Middle School.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
Alexis J. Thone (left) and William E. Jones have been charged with trafficking drugs, among...
Louisiana, Mo police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home

Latest News

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York.
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks