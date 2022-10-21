Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire.

October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home.

“Firemen were up on the roof, chopping holes in it,” said Rust. “She said they had like seven trucks out here.”

Rust said his mom saw people start a large barbecue grill fire out in the front yard. She then woke up to the house in flames.

“It’s the worst situation you couldn’t possibly sleep in there,” said Rust. “I mean, everything’s black, and all the walls and ceilings and stuff, a lot of it’s fallen in.”

The fire remains under investigation.

Brock Rowe, interim director for Building Development Services, said if a house is an immediate hazard, it’ll be torn down by firefighters right away. If not, it goes through a process on if it should be fixed or torn down.

“Create a quality place for someone to live. That’s our ultimate goal,” said Rowe. “But we are kind of the last resort of actually demolishing the house, tearing that down.”

Rust said the original owners died a few years ago, and no one comes to check on the house.

He’s always nervous for his mother, who has lived in their childhood home for 60 years.

“She’s told me stories where she woke up in the middle of the night and thought it was somebody she knew,” said Rust. “She answers the door, can’t help it. She’s a very trusting person.”

Before the fire, Rust said cars lined the yard at night, maybe a dozen people in there at a time.

Rowe said the house should be boarded up, and they want to fix it.

“I think it’s still salvageable,” said Rowe. “The owner can actually repair it. So we wouldn’t be pushing that house down, in this instance.”

Rust said he and many others on the street wanted it gone. They worried about the people going into the house after it was in flames.

“I feel sorry for those people that they have no place better than that,” said Rowe. “Something’s got to be done.”

Rowe said if you have a house in your neighborhood like this, call the Citizens Resource Center of Springfield at 417-864-1010.

BDS will then go out and see if it’s damaged, speak to the owner, and go through the process.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.