SPONSORED The Place: Delicious Tacos Feat. Zimmerman Meats Premium Ground Beef

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alyssa and Michael are back in the kitchen to show you an easy way to make a fan-favorite with premium ground beef from Zimmerman Meats. Plus they’re making taco shells the “Nancy Gibson” way.

For more information, visit: https://www.zimmermanmeats.com

Taco Recipe:

1 lb Ground Beef.

Taco seasoning to taste

Corn tortillas/taco shells, tortilla chips

1 cup lettuce

1/4 cup shredded cheese

Salsa, queso, toppings to taste

1. Brown the ground beef in a skillet.

2. Drain oil from the pan, save to make “Nancy Gibson” shells.

3. Add 1/4 cup of water and taco seasoning to the ground beef and mix together until the meat is fully covered.

4. Serve with toppings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Parents react to situation where student brings a handgun to Seymour Middle School.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
Alexis J. Thone (left) and William E. Jones have been charged with trafficking drugs, among...
Louisiana, Mo police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home

Latest News

KY3
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
KY3
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
EXPLORE BRANSON GRAND VILLAGE
EXPLORE BRANSON GRAND VILLAGE
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Skaggs Foundation Shedding Light on Dark Times