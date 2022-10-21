SPONSORED The Place: Delicious Tacos Feat. Zimmerman Meats Premium Ground Beef
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alyssa and Michael are back in the kitchen to show you an easy way to make a fan-favorite with premium ground beef from Zimmerman Meats. Plus they’re making taco shells the “Nancy Gibson” way.
For more information, visit: https://www.zimmermanmeats.com
Taco Recipe:
1 lb Ground Beef.
Taco seasoning to taste
Corn tortillas/taco shells, tortilla chips
1 cup lettuce
1/4 cup shredded cheese
Salsa, queso, toppings to taste
1. Brown the ground beef in a skillet.
2. Drain oil from the pan, save to make “Nancy Gibson” shells.
3. Add 1/4 cup of water and taco seasoning to the ground beef and mix together until the meat is fully covered.
4. Serve with toppings.
