SPONSORED: The Place-Switching from grid-tied solar power to off-grid power

Sol-ark is one of Missouri Wind and Solars newest products.
Missouri Wind and Solar explains how you can switch from grid-tied power to off grid.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The experts at Missouri Wind and Solar are showing us one of their newest and most innovative products to date. We’ll find out what it takes to seamlessly switch from grid-tied power to off-grid power.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Parents react to situation where student brings a handgun to Seymour Middle School.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
Alexis J. Thone (left) and William E. Jones have been charged with trafficking drugs, among...
Louisiana, Mo police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home

Latest News

KY3
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
KY3
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
EXPLORE BRANSON GRAND VILLAGE
EXPLORE BRANSON GRAND VILLAGE
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Skaggs Foundation Shedding Light on Dark Times