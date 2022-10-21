SPONSORED: The Place-Switching from grid-tied solar power to off-grid power
Sol-ark is one of Missouri Wind and Solars newest products.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The experts at Missouri Wind and Solar are showing us one of their newest and most innovative products to date. We’ll find out what it takes to seamlessly switch from grid-tied power to off-grid power.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.