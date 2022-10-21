Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

Truck crash in Pulaski County, Mo.
Truck crash in Pulaski County, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning.

Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.

The crash closed the westbound lanes for several hours.

The driver and passenger were flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Parents react to situation where student brings a handgun to Seymour Middle School.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
Alexis J. Thone (left) and William E. Jones have been charged with trafficking drugs, among...
Louisiana, Mo police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home

Latest News

Five Halloween costume safety tips
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the...
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator in bribery case
Investigation begins after fires at two Springfield stores. Pictured is the Rapid Robert's gas...
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
10.21.22 am fx
10.21.22 am fx