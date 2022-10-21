Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in 2020 pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

Teresa Cox is one of four suspects charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020. Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute, and they had a child together.

The Greene County prosecutor has also charged Duncan Bogle, 20 of Springfield, and Matthew Plumb, of Springfield, with murder charges. Therin Plump, 18, of Springfield, faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say the night before the homicide, Bogle texted Cox, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.” Investigators say the day of the crime, Bogle called a friend, saying he did not want to kill anyone. He previously told the friend Cox was pressuring him to kill her ex.

Investigators say Bogle, Cox and Matthew Plumb worked a late shift at a Springfield Pizza Hut the night of the incident. Investigators say Plumb admitted to helping create an alibi for Cox during the shift and helped report the gun as stolen. Investigators say Plumb also admitted to hiding the gun for Bogle at a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm.

The next day, employees reported the store was a mess and had not been cleaned. According to court documents, Bogle told his friend the next day, “sometimes some people have to die.”

