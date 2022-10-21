On Your Side Investigation: New lawsuit claims Bolivar, Mo. contractor took more than $250k from customers

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -More legal trouble for a Bolivar business owner who is already behind bars.

It was just last week when we told you Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures is an inmate in Oklahoma.

Now, the Missouri Attorney General has filed another lawsuit against him. This time, it’s a civil case. You might recall Fellers is already facing fifteen felony charges for Deceptive Business Practices.

He pleaded guilty to similar charges in Oklahoma. His probation was revoked.

On Thursday, the Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit in Polk County. It reads Fellers violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. It goes on to say he ‘falsely promised at least twenty-three customers in exchange for payment upfront, he would provide construction services’ ... like pole barns.

Court documents read Fellers took more than a quarter of a million dollars ($269,635.90) for projects he did not finish.

The Attorney General is asking the judge for Fellers to payback customers, pay for court costs and permanently ban him from selling construction services in Missouri.

Fellers has not filed a response. On Your Side reached out to his attorney today asking for comment, we have not heard back.

As we reported earlier, the Attorney General is asking the judge to have Fellers be transported here to attend court proceedings.

Here’s the petition of the lawsuit.

