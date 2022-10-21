On Your Side Investigation: New lawsuit claims Bolivar, Mo. contractor took more than $250k from customers

Court documents read Fellers took nearly $270k from customers.
Court documents read Fellers took nearly $270k from customers.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -More legal trouble for a Bolivar business owner who is already behind bars.

It was just last week when we told you Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures is an inmate in Oklahoma.

Now, the Missouri Attorney General has filed another lawsuit against him. This time, it’s a civil case. You might recall Fellers is already facing fifteen felony charges for Deceptive Business Practices.

He pleaded guilty to similar charges in Oklahoma. His probation was revoked.

On Thursday, the Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit in Polk County. It reads Fellers violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. It goes on to say he ‘falsely promised at least twenty-three customers in exchange for payment upfront, he would provide construction services’ ... like pole barns.

Court documents read Fellers took more than a quarter of a million dollars ($269,635.90) for projects he did not finish.

The Attorney General is asking the judge for Fellers to payback customers, pay for court costs and permanently ban him from selling construction services in Missouri.

Fellers has not filed a response. On Your Side reached out to his attorney today asking for comment, we have not heard back.

As we reported earlier, the Attorney General is asking the judge to have Fellers be transported here to attend court proceedings.

Here’s the petition of the lawsuit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Florida around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Springfield
Parents react to situation where student brings a handgun to Seymour Middle School.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
Truck crash in Pulaski County, Mo.
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

Latest News

Neighbors say squatters lived inside house that went up in flames.
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
The City of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday.
Ashcroft discusses VOTER ID
Ashcroft proposes new rules on Missouri public library books
FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press